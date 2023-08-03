Baker Mayfield acknowledges recent rough practices

Yes, the Buccaneers quarterback competition is tightening. And that’s not because Kyle Trask is stepping up. It’s because Baker Mayfield has been stepping off.

“The two practices [prior to today] were not my best by any means,” Mayfield said Thursday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We looked at it; footwork was a little off. Just being out of rhythm. Just getting back to that, it was a lot better for me today. . . . Today was better than the previous two.”

Mayfield is capable of being a very good quarterback. He was both in 2018 and 2020. Since then, however, injuries and generally bizarre circumstances have impacted his career in a negative way.

And so the competition moves on. Mayfield sees a silver lining in it.

“It’s great for everybody, to be honest with you,” Mayfield said. “When the quarterback room is having success, it shows what this offense can be capable of.”

What it’s capable of and what it will do could be two different things. We’ll find out soon enough, when the competition is resolved and when the Buccaneers travel to Minnesota for Week One.