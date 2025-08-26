 Skip navigation
Beanie Bishop, DeMarvin Leal among final Steelers cuts

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:50 PM

Defensive back Beanie Bishop earned a big role on the Steelers defense as an undrafted rookie in 2024, but he’s not set to have one in 2025.

The Steelers announced that Bishop has been waived on Tuesday. Bishop had 45 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery while playing half the team’s defensive snaps last season.

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal was also waived as the Steelers set their initial 53-man roster. Leal was a 2022 third-round pick in Pittsburgh and he made 28 appearances for the team.

The Steelers also waived linebacker Eku Leota, defensive back Sebastian Castro, offensive lineman Dylan Cook, wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams, defensive lineman Domenique Davis, and wide receiver Brandon Johnson. They released defensive back Chuck Clark, defensive back James Pierre, offensive lineman Max Scharping, running back Trey Sermon, and wide receiver Robert Woods. Cornerback Cory Trice was placed on injured reserve with the designation to return.