Bears extend contract of WR Collin Johnson, sign DB Tavarius Moore

The Bears signed wide receiver Collin Johnson to a contract extension and signed defensive back Tavarius Moore on Friday, the team announced.

Johnson, 26, was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

He joined the Bears’ practice squad on Oct. 10 and played three games, making one catch for 11 yards. He saw action on 40 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

Johnson entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020, and he played for the Giants in 2021.

He has 30 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Moore, 27, arrives in Chicago after five seasons (2018-22) with the 49ers. He did not play in the NFL last season after the Packers waived him with an injury settlement Sept. 6.

He has played 61 games with 13 starts and totaled 108 tackles, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles.