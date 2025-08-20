 Skip navigation
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Bears lose Terell Smith for season with knee injury

  
Published August 20, 2025 05:04 PM

When Bears cornerback Terell Smith was carted off the field during Sunday’s preseason game, it looked bad. And today it’s been confirmed that it was bad.

Smith is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

A 2023 fifth-round draft pick, Smith has provided depth on defense and has played significant snaps on special teams during his first two years with the Bears. Last year he played 207 snaps on defense and 145 snaps on special teams.

Indications out of Bears training camp were that Smith was playing well and likely to have a similar role on defense and special teams this year, but instead his season has ended.