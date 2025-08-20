Bears lose Terell Smith for season with knee injury

When Bears cornerback Terell Smith was carted off the field during Sunday’s preseason game, it looked bad. And today it’s been confirmed that it was bad.

Smith is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

A 2023 fifth-round draft pick, Smith has provided depth on defense and has played significant snaps on special teams during his first two years with the Bears. Last year he played 207 snaps on defense and 145 snaps on special teams.

Indications out of Bears training camp were that Smith was playing well and likely to have a similar role on defense and special teams this year, but instead his season has ended.