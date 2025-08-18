 Skip navigation
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
McCaffrey 'fast and strong' as ever at 49ers camp
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Bears CB Terell Smith carted off with knee injury

  
Published August 17, 2025 09:52 PM

Bears cornerback Terell Smith went down with a non-contact injury, and almost immediately, his teammates knew it was bad.

Smith was carted off the field, and the Bears quickly ruled him out with a knee injury.

Smith was covering Kristian Wilkerson when it appeared the ground gave way under his left leg as he tried to cut. Smith grabbed his left knee, while Wilkerson caught the ball from Mike White and took it 25 yards downfield with 1:32 left in the first half.

Before he departed on the cart, Smith covered his face with a towel as his teammates wished him well.

He had two tackles.

Smith played 26 games with two starts the past two seasons, seeing action on 584 defensive snaps and 232 on special teams.

The Bears lead the Bills 28-0 at halftime.