 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
AUTO: JUN 04 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Road America, Richmond
Tennis: Wimbledon
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague

Top Clips

nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230728.jpg
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_newvbha_howeintv_230728.jpg
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhasecondgoalv2_230728.jpg
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
AUTO: JUN 04 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Road America, Richmond
Tennis: Wimbledon
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague

Top Clips

nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230728.jpg
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_newvbha_howeintv_230728.jpg
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhasecondgoalv2_230728.jpg
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears OT Darnell Wright “crushed” conditioning test after mistakenly training for WR version

  
Published July 29, 2023 07:23 AM

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles praised his top draft pick, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, after Wright “crushed” the Bears’ conditioning test. It turns out there’s an excellent reason for that: Wright accidentally trained to take the wide receivers’ version of the test, which made the offensive linemen’s test a breeze.

Wright said the Bears’ players were given written expectations of what they’d have to do to pass their conditioning tests, and as Wright worked out on his own to get ready for training camp, he mistakenly went off the wide receiver test. Like every team, the Bears expect their receivers to be able to finish a series of sprints a lot faster than the linemen can, but Wright got himself into shape to do what the receivers do.

“I was looking at the wide receivers’ running portion of the workout, so I was doing theirs. So then I came back and obviously we have different, so,” Wright said.

Wright, who weighed in at 333 pounds at the Scouting Combine, said he lost 16 pounds of fat during his training and feels like he benefited from it.

“More distance and lower time,” Wright said of the receivers’ version of the test. “It definitely feels better, it’s a little bit of an adjustment as far as training power, still, but I think I’m more powerful because I didn’t lose any muscle mass. You definitely feel a step quicker.”

And the Bears feel good about a rookie who did more than was required of him.