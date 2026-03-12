Bears re-sign DB Elijah Hicks, OL Jordan McFadden

The Bears have re-signed two more of their own players.

They announced that defensive back Elijah Hicks and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden will return on one-year deals. They also confirmed their previously reported agreements with defensive lineman Daniel Hardy, linebacker D’Marco Jackson, and quarterback Case Keenum.

Hicks was a 2022 seventh-round pick in Chicago and he’s played in 61 regular season games for the team. He saw most of his time on special teams in 2025 and had 19 tackles. He had 103 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his first three seasons.

McFadden played in nine games last season and started the team’s divisional round loss to the Rams. He also made 13 appearances with the Chargers in his first two NFL seasons.