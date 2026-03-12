 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Bears re-sign DB Elijah Hicks, OL Jordan McFadden

  
Published March 12, 2026 10:56 AM

The Bears have re-signed two more of their own players.

They announced that defensive back Elijah Hicks and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden will return on one-year deals. They also confirmed their previously reported agreements with defensive lineman Daniel Hardy, linebacker D’Marco Jackson, and quarterback Case Keenum.

Hicks was a 2022 seventh-round pick in Chicago and he’s played in 61 regular season games for the team. He saw most of his time on special teams in 2025 and had 19 tackles. He had 103 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his first three seasons.

McFadden played in nine games last season and started the team’s divisional round loss to the Rams. He also made 13 appearances with the Chargers in his first two NFL seasons.