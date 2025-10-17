Bears release DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

The Bears released defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, the team announced Friday.

It indicates defensive end Austin Booker is ready to return from injured reserve. Booker was a full participant in all three practices this week as he works his way back from a knee injury.

The Bears ruled out kicker Cairo Santos (thigh) and linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) for Sunday’s game. Jake Moody will serve as the team’s kicker again this week after hitting the game-winner last week against Washington.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), running back D’Andre Swift (groin), running back Travis Homer (calf) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) are questionable. Homer and Ogbongbemiga remain on injured reserve.

Kpassagnon played four games, totaling five tackles and a sack.