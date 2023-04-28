Bears release Gerri Green

The Bears opened up a roster spot ahead of the start of the second night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team announced that they have released defensive lineman Gerri Green.

Green was a Colts sixth-round pick in 2019, but never appeared in any regular season games with the team. He saw time with the Commanders, Raiders, and Titans before signing with the Bears last October.

Green appeared in one game and played four defensive snaps for the Bears.

The Bears picked tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick on Thursday night. They have two second-round picks and the first pick of the third round as the action gets underway on Friday.