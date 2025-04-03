Bears sign Miles Boykin, Shaun Wade

The Bears signed wide receiver Miles Boykin and defensive back Shaun Wade on Thursday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Boykin, 28, was on the Seahawks’ practice squad last season.

He has not appeared in a game since 2023 when he was with the Steelers, playing 316 special teams plays in 17 games.

The Ravens made Boykin a third-round pick in 2019, and he has totaled 38 receptions for 498 yards seven touchdowns along with 17 special teams tackles.

Wade, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2021 before a trade to the Patriots out of training camp that season. He played three seasons with the Patriots, totaling 26 tackles and a pass breakup in 20 games with six starts.

He spent time on the Chargers’ practice squad in 2024.