Bears to sign DL James Lynch

The Bears are set to add a defensive lineman to their roster.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a deal with James Lynch. It’s a one-year deal in Chicago for the veteran lineman.

Lynch spent the last two seasons with the Titans and appeared in all 34 of the team’s games. He had 45 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The move to the Bears will be a return to the NFC North for Lynch, who entered the league as a Vikings fourth-round pick in 2020. He had 53 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery while playing for Minnesota.