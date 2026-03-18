 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodsonrodgers_260318.jpg
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_seahawksopener_260318.jpg
Report: Seahawks will open season on a Wednesday
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260318.jpg
Questions still surround Lamar and Ravens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodsonrodgers_260318.jpg
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_seahawksopener_260318.jpg
Report: Seahawks will open season on a Wednesday
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260318.jpg
Questions still surround Lamar and Ravens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears to sign DL James Lynch

  
Published March 18, 2026 11:54 AM

The Bears are set to add a defensive lineman to their roster.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a deal with James Lynch. It’s a one-year deal in Chicago for the veteran lineman.

Lynch spent the last two seasons with the Titans and appeared in all 34 of the team’s games. He had 45 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The move to the Bears will be a return to the NFC North for Lynch, who entered the league as a Vikings fourth-round pick in 2020. He had 53 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery while playing for Minnesota.