 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears use Cowboys turnover for early 7-0 lead

  
Published September 21, 2025 04:44 PM

The Cowboys were looking good . . . until they weren’t.

Javonte Williams had a 22-yard run to the Chicago 28 before Tyrique Stevenson pulled the ball out of the running back’s hands and secured it before going out of bounds. The Bears then went 76 yards in five plays for the first points of the game.

The Bears lead 7-0 with 10:35 remaining in the first half.

Rome Odunze beat Trevon Diggs, who was questionable to play with a knee injury, for a 35-yard touchdown. Diggs slipped on the turf, giving Odunze an easy score.

Williams is 4-of-6 for 70 yards. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland caught a pass for 31 yards in the scoring drive.