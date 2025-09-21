Bears use Cowboys turnover for early 7-0 lead

The Cowboys were looking good . . . until they weren’t.

Javonte Williams had a 22-yard run to the Chicago 28 before Tyrique Stevenson pulled the ball out of the running back’s hands and secured it before going out of bounds. The Bears then went 76 yards in five plays for the first points of the game.

The Bears lead 7-0 with 10:35 remaining in the first half.

Rome Odunze beat Trevon Diggs, who was questionable to play with a knee injury, for a 35-yard touchdown. Diggs slipped on the turf, giving Odunze an easy score.

Williams is 4-of-6 for 70 yards. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland caught a pass for 31 yards in the scoring drive.