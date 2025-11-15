 Skip navigation
Bears will not activate Jaylon Johnson ahead of Sunday’s game

  
Published November 15, 2025 02:26 PM

The Bears will have to wait at least one more week for cornerback Jaylon Johnson to return to the lineup.

Johnson returned to practice on Friday and was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, but the Bears announced on Saturday that he will not be activated from injured reserve ahead of their game against the Vikings. Johnson has been on injured reserve with a groin injury since Week 2.

That Week 2 game was Johnson’s only appearance of the season. He initially injured his groin over the summer.

The Bears still have safety Jaquan Brisker listed as questionable to play due to a back injury. His game status will be determined when the Bears release their inactives 90 minutes ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.