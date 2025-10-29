 Skip navigation
Before Keion White trade, 49ers worked out Clelin Ferrell, among others

  
October 28, 2025

On Tuesday, the 49ers made a trade with the Patriots for defensive end Keion White. Before doing that deal, they took a look at multiple free agents, including former 49er — and former top-five draft pick — Clelin Ferrell.

Ferrell, the fourth overall pick in 2019 of the Raiders, received a Tuesday tryout along with linebacker Andrew Lane, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, and defensive end Casey Toohill.

After four years with the Raiders, Ferrell spent 2023 with the 49ers. That year, he started 17 regular season games.

Ferrell spent 2024 with the Commanders, starting 10 regular-season games. The Commanders released him in late August.

On September 18, Ferrell signed with the Chargers’ practice squad. He was released on October 14.