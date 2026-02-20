 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sundayticket_260220.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket case returns to court in March
nbc_pft_tvrights_260220.jpg
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future
nbc_pft_tanking_260220.jpg
NBA’s approach doesn’t ‘eliminate’ tanking

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_sundayticket_260220.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket case returns to court in March
nbc_pft_tvrights_260220.jpg
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future
nbc_pft_tanking_260220.jpg
NBA’s approach doesn’t ‘eliminate’ tanking

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Bengals bring back CB Jalen Davis, RB Kendall Milton for 2026

  
Published February 20, 2026 03:11 PM

The Bengals are bringing back a couple of players for 2026.

Cincinnati announced on Friday that the club has signed cornerback Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension for the 2026 season. The team has also re-signed running back Kendall Milton to a one-year deal.

Davis has appeared in 59 regular-season games with three starts since joining the Bengals in 2020. He played seven games with three starts last year, recording an interception, a sack, and 20 total tackles.

Milton spent most of the last two seasons on the Bengals’ practice squad. He has appeared in three career games, playing 10 total offensive snaps.