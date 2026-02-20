Bengals bring back CB Jalen Davis, RB Kendall Milton for 2026

The Bengals are bringing back a couple of players for 2026.

Cincinnati announced on Friday that the club has signed cornerback Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension for the 2026 season. The team has also re-signed running back Kendall Milton to a one-year deal.

Davis has appeared in 59 regular-season games with three starts since joining the Bengals in 2020. He played seven games with three starts last year, recording an interception, a sack, and 20 total tackles.

Milton spent most of the last two seasons on the Bengals’ practice squad. He has appeared in three career games, playing 10 total offensive snaps.