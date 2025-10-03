 Skip navigation
Bengals claim DT Jordan Jefferson off waivers

  
October 3, 2025

The Bengals claimed defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson off waivers on Friday, the team announced.

The 49ers waived Jefferson on Thursday ahead of their Thursday Night Football game against the Rams, needing the roster spot for practice squad quarterback Adrian Martinez with Brock Purdy out.

Jefferson entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick of Jacksonville in 2024. He has appeared in nine career games for the Jaguars (2024) and 49ers (2025) and has 12 total tackles with one sack.

In a corresponding move, the Bengals waived defensive tackle Howard Cross III. Cross, a rookie out of Notre Dame, played one game for the Bengals this season and was inactive for three others.