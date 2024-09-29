Bengals get their first win of the season

The Bengals have finally put themselves in the win column.

Evan McPherson hit a 46-yard field goal with just over a minute left to play to stretch Cincinnati’s lead to 34-24 over the Panthers. The points ended a run of 10 straight points for the home team and the Bengals defense was able to run the clock out from there.

The Bengals are now 1-3 and they got a balanced offensive effort to pave the way to victory. Joe Burrow was 22-of-31 for 232 yards and two touchdowns while Chase Brown and Zack Moss combined for 131 yards on the ground. Brown scored a pair of touchdowns, Moss had one, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase turned a short Burrow pass into a 63-yard touchdown in the first half.

All that scoring helped the Bengals build a 31-14 lead, but Andy Dalton led a little comeback in the final quarter. He hit Diontae Johnson for a touchdown and led a field goal drive, but threw three straight incompletions after the Panthers defense forced a punt later in the fourth. Moss and Brown picked up first downs to start the march to the final field goal and the first Bengals win of the year.

Dalton was 25-of-40 for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Running back Chuba Hubbard ran 18 times for 103 yards, so the Panthers can feel good about aspects of their offensive performance despite the loss.

The Bengals lost defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a neck injury in the fourth quarter, so his status will be something to monitor before next Sunday’s home game against Baltimore. If they can win that one as well, it will make the start of the season look a little better for a team that has shown an ability to rally from slow starts in the past.

Carolina will be in Chicago for their first look at Caleb Williams, who the Bears took with a first-round pick they got in a trade with Carolina involving the pick that turned into the now-benched Bryce Young.