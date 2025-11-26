 Skip navigation
Bengals re-sign QB Sean Clifford to practice squad

  
Published November 25, 2025 09:37 PM

The Bengals re-signed quarterback Sean Clifford to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Cincinnati waived Clifford from the active roster on Monday, and he cleared waivers.

The Bengals have Joe Burrow returning from injured reserve, and after his activation, the Bengals will have Burrow, Joe Flacco and Jake Browning on the active roster.

Clifford, a second-year player, signed to the active roster off the practice squad on Oct. 31 after Burrow’s injury. He was inactive for the past three games as the designated emergency third quarterback.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2023. Clifford spent his rookie season on the Packers’ active roster and appeared in two games, completing one pass for 37 yards.

Clifford then spent the entire 2024 season on Green Bay’s practice squad before the Packers waived him out of the preseason this summer.