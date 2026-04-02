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Bengals sign CB Ja’Sir Taylor

  
Published April 2, 2026 10:02 AM

The Bengals announced the addition of a cornerback to their roster on Thursday.

They have signed Ja’Sir Taylor to a one-year contract. No other terms have been announced.

Taylor was a Chargers sixth-round pick in 2022 and played in 57 games for the team before being traded to the Jets last November. He appeared in eight games for the Jets after joining the team.

Taylor had 13 tackles in his time with the Jets. He had 84 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery while playing for the Chargers.

Dax Hill and DJ Turner are the top returning corners in Cincinnati. Jalen Davis, Josh Newton, DJ Ivey, and Bralyn Lux also return from the 2025 season.