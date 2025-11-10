Bengals sign LB Brian Asamoah to 53-man roster
Published November 10, 2025 12:58 PM
The Bengals have made a couple of moves at linebacker as they return from a Week 10 bye.
Cincinnati announced the club has signed Brian Asamoah to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad.
Asamoah has appeared in one game for Cincinnati this year, playing 19 special teams snaps.
A Vikings third-round pick in 2022, Asamoah has appeared in 57 career games. He’s recorded 30 total tackles with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Additionally, the Bengals signed linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland to their practice squad. He was an Eagles sixth-round pick this year and spent time on Philadelphia’s practice squad.