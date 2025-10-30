 Skip navigation
Bengals sign LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster

  
October 30, 2025

The Bengals had an open roster spot after placing Shaka Heyward on injured reserve earlier this week. They filled it on Thursday, signing linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

He becomes the fifth linebacker on the 53-player roster.

Giles-Harris was on the practice squad the first seven weeks of he season. He was elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jets, and he played 18 special teams snaps.

The Bengals also announced they released defensive end Myles Cole from the practice squad.

They signed linebackers Liam Anderson and Brian Asamoah II to the practice squad.