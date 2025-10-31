Bengals sign QB Sean Clifford to the active roster from the practice squad

The Bengals signed quarterback Sean Clifford off the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced on Friday.

The move provides the team with insurance, as starting quarterback Joe Flacco is battling an AC joint sprain. He practiced only one day this week and is questionable to play.

Clifford will serve as either the backup or the emergency third quarterback for this week’s game against the Bears.

He signed with the team’s practice squad on Sept. 16 after Joe Burrow’s injury.

Clifford last appeared in an NFL game in 2023 with the Packers, playing two games that season.

The Bengals also activated defensive end Cedric Johnson back to the active roster from injured reserve. Johnson was placed on IR with a calf injury before the start of the season.

He returned to practice Oct. 22.

Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson has a lingering hip injury that could keep him out this week.