Bengals sign Reid Sinnett to practice squad

The Bengals have added a quarterback.

Cincinnati has signed Reid Sinnett to its practice squad, according to multiple reports.

With Joe Burrow’s availability in question due to his calf injury and Will Grier signing with New England’s 53-man roster, the Bengals needed to bring in another QB. Sinnett has familiarity with Cincinnati’s system as he was with the club in this year’s training camp.

Sinnett, 26, has also spent time with the Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Eagles, as well as the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.

He has not yet appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

If Burrow is not able to play on Monday night, Jake Browning is expected to start.