Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Bengals to re-sign Trent Taylor

  
Published March 16, 2023 09:45 AM
March 16, 2023 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bengals’ move to sign Orlando Brown to a four-year deal, where he’ll play left tackle, and outline what this means for Joe Mixon.

Cincinnati is bringing back one of its free agents.

The Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal with receiver/punt returner Trent Taylor, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Taylor averaged 10.3 yards per return on 33 punts in 2022. He also caught six passes for 62 yards and took four carries for 15 yards.

It was his second season with Cincinnati after signing with the club in 2021.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Taylor spent his first four seasons with the 49ers. He’s caught 87 career passes for 834 yards with three touchdowns — though he hasn’t reached the end zone since 2018.