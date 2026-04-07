Bengals waive 2024 seventh-rounder Matt Lee

The Bengals have parted ways with a member of their 2024 draft class.

The team announced that they have waived offensive lineman Matt Lee. Lee joined the team as a seventh-round pick out of Miami.

Lee appeared in every game as a rookie and made one start. He played in five games last season and saw action on 16 special teams snaps during those appearances.

Lee was behind Ted Karras at center on the Bengals’ depth chart. They have not brought in any new offensive linemen in free agency, so there could be plans to add some depth through the draft later this month.