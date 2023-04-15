Betting odds have Will Levis a slight favorite over Anthony Richardson to be third QB drafted

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to go second overall. But there are plenty of questions about who the third quarterback drafted will be.

Currently, the betting odds suggest that it will be Kentucky’s Will Levis over Florida’s Anthony Richardson. The odds at DraftKings have Levis a -120 favorite to be the third quarterback selected, with Richardson at +115.

What no one knows is who will draft the third quarterback. Currently the Cardinals own the third overall pick, but given their investment in Kyler Murray, it’s unlikely that they would draft a quarterback. The Cardinals will surely have offers to trade down with a team that wants Levis or Richardson.

The Colts own the fourth overall pick, and they seem highly likely to draft a quarterback. They’ve played it close to the vest whether they prefer Levis or Richardson.

For those looking to make a long shot bet, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker is listed at +900 to be the third quarterback selected.