Bill Belichick picks up second win, with blowout over Richmond

The Tar Heels are on a roll.

Of course, it helps to play easily-rolled teams.

One week after beating Charlotte, 20-3, North Carolina and long-time NFL coach Bill Belichick picked up their second straight win, 41-6 over Richmond.

Via Matt Bowers of GoHeels.com, UNC scored on its first four possessions. Only five minutes into the second quarter, North Carolina had outgained Richmond, 169 to minus-2.

The Tar Heels have held consecutive opponents without a touchdown for two straight weeks. Both Charlotte and Richmond are FCS schools.

Next for Belichick is a trip to UCF, with the conference schedule starting after that. First up? Clemson.