nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Bill Belichick picks up second win, with blowout over Richmond

  
Published September 13, 2025 08:40 PM

The Tar Heels are on a roll.

Of course, it helps to play easily-rolled teams.

One week after beating Charlotte, 20-3, North Carolina and long-time NFL coach Bill Belichick picked up their second straight win, 41-6 over Richmond.

Via Matt Bowers of GoHeels.com, UNC scored on its first four possessions. Only five minutes into the second quarter, North Carolina had outgained Richmond, 169 to minus-2.

The Tar Heels have held consecutive opponents without a touchdown for two straight weeks. Both Charlotte and Richmond are FCS schools.

Next for Belichick is a trip to UCF, with the conference schedule starting after that. First up? Clemson.