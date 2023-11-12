Bill Belichick: We’ll worry about next week’s QB next week

The Patriots made a quarterback change in the final minutes of Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the Colts and they’re not saying if it will be a lasting one.

Head coach Bill Belichick pulled Mac Jones after the Patriots forced a punt at the two minute warning in Frankfurt. Bailey Zappe replaced Jones and moved the team near midfield before throwing an interception after faking a spike on a first down.

Jones threw an interception near the Colts’ end zone to end his final drive of the game and missed tight end Hunter Henry by a mile on another throw into the end zone earlier in the second half. The poor plays are in line with most of Jones’ efforts this season and Belichick said after the game that it was “time for a change” without saying anything about the future.

“We’ll worry about next week next week,” Belichick said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

The Patriots don’t play in Week 12, so it will be a while before we find out what the 2-8 team plans to do at quarterback for the remainder of the season.