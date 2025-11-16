 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick’s UNC team loses sixth game of year, to Wake Forest

  
Published November 15, 2025 09:18 PM

On Friday night, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick capped his statement regarding a lack of interest in a level of football this is no longer interested in him by saying, “We’re onto Wake Forest.”

Wake Forest was ready. The Demon Deacons beat the Tar Heels on Saturday, 28-12.

The home team’s first touchdown came on a fumble recovery by the offense that became a scrum that became a 51-yard run to the end zone by receiver Carlos Hernandez.

The closest the game got was 14-9 in the third quarter. Ultimately, Wake Forest scored four touchdowns, and North Carolina scored four field goals. (Two other attempts were blocked.)

“Just not good enough in any area,” Belichick told reporters after the game. “We’re a better team than we were tonight.”

What they are is 4-6. With two games left, they need to win both to become bowl eligible. They finish with games against 5-5 Duke and 5-5 N.C. State. Win both, and North Carolina will be eligible to extend its season by one game.