Bill Belichick says he will not pursue any NFL head-coaching vacancies

On Monday, the Giants fired coach Brian Daboll. On Tuesday, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick didn’t conclusively slam the door on the possibility of pursuing the job.

On Friday night, Belichick issued a statement conveying a far more clear message.

“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families,” Belichick said in a statement released by the program. “The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells’ staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.

“Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not wavered. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud. . . . We’re on to Wake Forest.”

Belichick said he was on to Wake Forest three days ago. But he didn’t say he wouldn’t take the Giants’ position, or any other NFL job. And the buyout term of his contract says it all. He can leave whenever he wants for the NFL, in exchange for the mere payment of $1 million — which is pressed peanut sweepings for any NFL owner.

So what happened in the past three days? It would be incredibly foolish and naive to think he didn’t explore through back channels whether it could happen. And if he learned that it wasn’t in the cards, it becomes easy for him to take the high road and say he doesn’t want a job that doesn’t want him.

There were no “circulating rumors” about Belichick taking the Giants’ job, just speculation. Maybe he felt like he needed to issue the statement because the talk of Belichick leaving was being used against him by programs pursuing the same recruits, whether from high school or the transfer portal.

Regardless, Belichick is out. Never mind the very real possibility that he never would have been in.