Bills open second round by selecting FSU WR Keon Coleman

  
Published April 26, 2024 07:17 PM

The Bills began the draft with the 28th overall pick and nine other selections. They closed Thursday night not making a first-round pick after two trade downs and now have the same number of picks but three higher picks that what they had.

Buffalo is believed to have wanted receiver Brian Thomas, who went to the Jaguars at No. 23.

So, they traded with the Chiefs, moving from 28 to 32, and then traded with the Panthers, moving from the last pick in the first round to the first pick in the second round.

Buffalo didn’t waste any time picking a much-needed receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans. It selected Florida State receiver Keon Coleman with the 33rd overall selection, opening Friday night’s two rounds of picks.

Coleman made 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in his only season at Florida State after two seasons at Michigan State.

He joins Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins, among others, in the team’s receivers room.