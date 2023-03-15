Bills sign backup QB Kyle Allen

Josh Allen has a new backup quarterback.

The Bills will sign former Texans quarterback Kyle Allen, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kyle Allen will compete with Matt Barkley to be the Bills’ No. 2 quarterback. Last year’s No. 2, Case Keenum, is leaving to sign with the Texans.

Kyle Allen has spent time in Carolina, Washington and Houston in his NFL career, starting 19 games in all. His career stats include a 62.6 percent completion rate, 4,734 yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.