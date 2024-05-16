Bills sign Dee Delaney, cut Quintez Cephus

The Bills did a little roster shuffling on Thursday morning.

They announced that they have signed defensive back Dee Delaney to the 90-man roster. It’s a one-year deal with no other terms announced.

Delaney spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers. He appeared in 49 regular season games and made five starts during his time in Tampa. He had 71 tackles and three interceptions in those contests.

In five playoff games, Delaney recorded two tackles.

The Bills opened a roster spot for Delaney by cutting wide receiver Quintez Cephus. Cephus signed with the Bills in late April after the NFL reinstated him from the gambling suspension that kept him off the field in 2023.