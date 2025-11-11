 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn't just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Bills sign WR Mecole Hardman to the practice squad

  
Published November 11, 2025 05:17 PM

The Bills signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Hardman most recently was on the Packers’ practice squad at the start of this season but hasn’t played in a game in 2025. The Packers released him Sept. 23, and he has remained a free agent since.

He has since worked out for the Raiders.

The Chiefs made him a second-round pick in 2019, and he spent four years in Kansas City. Hardman caught 151 passes while also returning punts and kickoffs for the Chiefs.

After signing with the Jets in free agency in 2023, Hardman barely got on the field and was then traded back to the Chiefs. Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl at the end of that season. He remained with the Chiefs in 2024 but played sparingly.

The Bills released wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from the practice squad. They placed defensive end Landon Jackson on injured reserve.