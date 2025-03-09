Bills to cut Von Miller

The Bills are releasing veteran pass rusher Von Miller.

The move, which will be made official this week, comes as no surprise: Miller would have had a $23.814 million salary cap hit if he had stayed on the Bills under his current contract, and that wasn’t feasible.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Miller is done in Buffalo: It’s possible that he and the Bills could agree to a return at a lower salary. But by cutting him, the Bills avoid that massive cap hit and give Miller the opportunity to find out his value on the open market.

Miller, who will turn 36 this month, is one of the best pass rushers of his era, a Super Bowl MVP and a three-time first-team All-Pro. He’s not playing at that level anymore, but he’ll draw interest from NFL teams who think he can still contribute, and can be a valuable veteran presence.