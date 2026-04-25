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Bills trade up to take CB Davison Igbinosun, Broncos still haven’t made a pick

  
Published April 24, 2026 09:09 PM

The Broncos were set to make their first pick of the 2026 draft at No. 62, but the wait will go on a little longer.

Denver traded that pick to the Bills and Buffalo used the selection to add cornerback Davison Igbinosun. They sent the 66th and 182nd picks to Denver in return for the Broncos’ original selection.

Igbinosun is the seventh Ohio State player to be drafted so far this year. The Bills also drafted edge rusher T.J. Parker in the second round.

Ignbinosun started his college time at Ole Miss and spent the last three seasons with the Buckeyes. He was a starter throughout his time in Columbus and helped the team win a national title during the 2024 season.