BJ Ojulari to visit Bucs, Jets, Panthers, Texans

  
Published April 10, 2023 02:02 PM
nbc_csu_edgeposrecapv2_230410
April 10, 2023 01:45 PM
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top edge rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Tyree Wilson to Lukas Van Ness and more.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari will have pre-draft visits to the Buccaneers, Jets, Panthers and Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Ojulari missed two games last season but still earned first-team All-SEC honors with 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

He played 31 games in three seasons and totaled 128 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.

He is the younger brother of Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

“He has a great impact on me,” BJ Ojulari said at the combine. “He is like a mentor to me. He is playing for the Giants right now. I lean on him a lot. He’s been through the same process. He’s at the level where I’m trying to get. Anything I can ask him, I’m trying to ask him.”