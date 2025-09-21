 Skip navigation
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push 'tight'
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Braden Fiske will play for Rams vs. Eagles

  
Published September 21, 2025 04:00 AM

Rams defensive end Braden Fiske is good to go against the Eagles today.

Fiske is listed as questionable with an oblique injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday and limited him in practice on Friday, but he will play, according to NFL Network.

A second-round draft pick last year, Fiske had a strong rookie season and has started both games this season.

The Rams are 3.5-point underdogs at Philadelphia today.