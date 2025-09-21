Braden Fiske will play for Rams vs. Eagles

Rams defensive end Braden Fiske is good to go against the Eagles today.

Fiske is listed as questionable with an oblique injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday and limited him in practice on Friday, but he will play, according to NFL Network.

A second-round draft pick last year, Fiske had a strong rookie season and has started both games this season.

The Rams are 3.5-point underdogs at Philadelphia today.