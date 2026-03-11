Bradley Chubb agrees to a three-year deal with Bills

Free agent edge rusher Bradley Chubb has agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $29 million in guarantees and $9 million in incentives.

Chubb, 29, ranks 36th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

He played all 17 games last season after returning from a torn ACL that kept him out the entire 2024 season. Chubb totaled 47 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 766 snaps. He played 72 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Dolphins acquired Chubb in a trade with the Broncos during the 2022 season. They recently released him, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Broncos made him a first-round pick in 2018.

In his career, he has appeared in 90 games, with 89 starts, and has totaled 303 tackles, 48 sacks, one interception, seven passes defensed and 15 forced fumbles.