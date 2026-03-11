 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bradley Chubb agrees to a three-year deal with Bills

  
Published March 11, 2026 04:47 PM

Free agent edge rusher Bradley Chubb has agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $29 million in guarantees and $9 million in incentives.

Chubb, 29, ranks 36th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

He played all 17 games last season after returning from a torn ACL that kept him out the entire 2024 season. Chubb totaled 47 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 766 snaps. He played 72 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Dolphins acquired Chubb in a trade with the Broncos during the 2022 season. They recently released him, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Broncos made him a first-round pick in 2018.

In his career, he has appeared in 90 games, with 89 starts, and has totaled 303 tackles, 48 sacks, one interception, seven passes defensed and 15 forced fumbles.