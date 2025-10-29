Bradley Chubb is questionable for Thursday Night Football

The Dolphins list pass rusher Bradley Chubb as questionable to play Thursday night against the Ravens.

Chubb was estimated as a non-participant on Monday with shoulder and foot injuries but returned to limited work on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he was “confident” in Chubb’s availability, and Chubb insisted he is playing.

“I’ll be good,” Chubb said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “You have a short week. Things flare up in the game before. You just want to make sure you get on it and correct it.”

Chubb has four sacks, a fumble recovery and five tackles for loss after missing last season with a knee injury.

The team ruled out tight end Julian Hill (ankle).

The Dolphins list safety Ashtyn Davis (quad) as doubtful to play after he was listed as a non-participant all week.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder) and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) are questionable.