 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Beane on signing DeAndre Hopkins: A great talent, would never rule it out

  
Published June 5, 2023 11:34 AM
yQ0Can99QKmb
June 5, 2023 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the news that Leonard Floyd reportedly is bringing his talents to Buffalo on a one-year deal and analyze how he’ll mesh with the Bills.

The Bills were frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before he was released by the Cardinals last week and they haven’t faded out of the picture since he hit the open market.

General Manager Brandon Beane didn’t do anything to pull his team out of the mix during a Monday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Beane was asked his thoughts about Hopkins saying he’d like to play with quarterback Josh Allen and he suggested the team has some interest in the veteran while expressing some caution about the financial side of things.
“We are all about people who want to come to Buffalo,” Beane said. “We love it, especially if they fit. Obviously DeAndre’s a heck of a talent . . . Nothing but respect for him. It would definitely have to fit with how we would structure the salary and all that. Never rule it out , but know he’s a good player and he’ll probably command a decent contract.”

Beane would not go any further when asked about any conversations that the team may have had with Hopkins at this point and the coming days should paint more of a picture of what Hopkins’ future looks like.