Brian Callahan to interview with Colts Friday

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan’s Friday won’t be totally devoted to preparing for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Colts requested an interview with Callahan for their head coaching vacancy this week and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the interview will take place on Friday afternoon. It’s the first head coaching interview for Callahan this year.

“Deserving. He does an unbelievable job leading our offense and just with the coaches and the players, he’s been invaluable for us. So he’s very deserving of the opportunity,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com.

Callahan has been in Cincinnati since 2019 and he’s also worked for the Raiders, Lions, and Broncos. The Colts have interviewed or been in contact with about a dozen candidates and announced an interview with Raiders special teams coach Rich Bisaccia on Friday.