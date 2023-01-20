 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Brian Callahan to interview with Colts Friday

  
Published January 20, 2023 09:27 AM
nbc_csu_bengalsbillsprev_230119
January 19, 2023 05:34 PM
Chris Simms explains why the injured Cincinnati Bengals offensive line leads him to believe that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will come out on top in this Week 17 rematch.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan’s Friday won’t be totally devoted to preparing for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Colts requested an interview with Callahan for their head coaching vacancy this week and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the interview will take place on Friday afternoon. It’s the first head coaching interview for Callahan this year.

“Deserving. He does an unbelievable job leading our offense and just with the coaches and the players, he’s been invaluable for us. So he’s very deserving of the opportunity,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com.

Callahan has been in Cincinnati since 2019 and he’s also worked for the Raiders, Lions, and Broncos. The Colts have interviewed or been in contact with about a dozen candidates and announced an interview with Raiders special teams coach Rich Bisaccia on Friday.