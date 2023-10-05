Brian Daboll: Evan Neal made “poor decision” in criticizing fans

Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal, in an effort to create the impression that he’s thick-skinned, made an unnecessary attack on the team’s fans. He later apologized.

Before Thursday’s practice, coach Brian Daboll addressed the situation.

“He was frustrated,” Daboll told reporters, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “He made a poor choice, poor decision, poor comments. He acknowledged that and we’re moving on.”

Daboll said he spoke to Neal about the situation.

“I know that he was very remorseful and regretful for the comments that he made,” Daboll said.

The coach knows it’s important to truly have thick skin, since criticism, complaints, and booing comes with the territory.

“You have to be resilient in this league,” Daboll said. “It’s a humbling league. Whether you are winning a few games and then lose a few games or you lose early, be consistent in your approach to handle things the right way. We had a slip-up there.”

Indeed they did. It’s good that Neal apologized, but that doesn’t wipe the slate clean. Not after what he said.

“The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere? " Neal said, in the aftermath of booing during Monday night’s loss to the Seahawks. “Most critics really don’t understand the game of football to the level that we understand it in this building. So why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?”

Neal was clearly concerned, or he wouldn’t have felt compelled to punch down at the sheep. The sheep will surely be punching back, the next time Neal and the Giants play at home.

