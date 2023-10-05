Evan Neal apologizes: I was wrong for lashing out at fans

Giants fans expressed their frustration Monday night, and two days later, offensive tackle Evan Neal lashed out at them with frustration of his own. A few hours later, though, Neal saw the error of his words.

He posted an apology on social media.

“I was wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as passionate and frustrated as I am,” Neal wrote. “I let my frustrations in my play plus desire to win get the best of me. I had no right to make light of anyone’s job and I deeply regret the things I said.

“We are working day in and day out to grow as a team and this was an unnecessary distraction. I apologize.”

Neal gestured to the crowd as they were booing, saying Wednesday he was encouraging them to “boo louder.”

“The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere? " Neal said. “Most critics really don’t understand the game of football to the level that we understand it in this building. So why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?”

Everyone in New York is in a foul mood these days. The Jets are 1-3; the Giants are 1-3; and the Yankees and Mets failed to make the postseason. So, their teams are giving fans little (nothing?) to cheer and plenty to boo.