Brian Daboll: We’re excited to have Drew Lock, but Daniel Jones is the guy

After quarterback Drew Lock signed with the Giants this month, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider suggested Lock was told that he would be competing for the team’s starting job.

Lock threw cold water on that notion during a press conference, however. He said it has “been conveyed” to him that Daniel Jones is No. 1 on the depth chart and that he is No. 2.

In an interview from the league meetings, Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Lock was correct about how things will stack up once Jones is cleared to return from his torn ACL.

“We’re excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be,” Daboll said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “He’s going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he’ll be the guy.”

Jones’ history with the Giants is rocky enough that it’s not hard to envision Lock getting a chance to play at some point during the 2024 season, but Jones is going to get another chance to run with the job before that happens.