Drew Lock: Daniel Jones is the Giants’ starter, that’s been conveyed to me

After Drew Lock left the Seahawks to sign with the Giants, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider claimed Lock left because the Giants sold him on the idea that he could compete to start. But Lock says that’s not the case.

Lock told reporters today that the Giants have made it clear to him that he’s the backup to Daniel Jones.

“Daniel Jones is the starter on this team and that’s been conveyed to me,” Lock said. “I need to come in and push Daniel to be the best he can be, and that’s the role that I played for Geno, that’s the role that I played for Teddy, that’s the role that Brett Rypien played for me when I was the starter in Denver. I’ve had both sides of this. I’ve been the guy to push the starter and I’ve been starter pushed by the backups, so it’s all about making that room the best it can be, and if we do that, the sky’s the limit for this team.”

That may be the case now, but the reality is that if Jones plays as poorly in 2024 as he played in 2023, the Giants surely wouldn’t hesitate to bench him for Lock. So Lock needs to be ready to go, even if he’s going to start the season on the sideline.