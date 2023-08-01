 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
Screenshot 2023-08-01 111157.png
Lorenzo Locurcio out for remainder of 2023 with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players

Top Clips

nbc_moto_mgp_midseasonrecap_230801.jpg
MotoGP midseason review: Season recap
nbc_moto_mgp_bestsavesmidseason_230801.jpg
MotoGP midseason review: Best saves
nbc_moto_mgp_ducatimidseason_230801.jpg
Midseason review: Ducati Lenovo Team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
Screenshot 2023-08-01 111157.png
Lorenzo Locurcio out for remainder of 2023 with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players

Top Clips

nbc_moto_mgp_midseasonrecap_230801.jpg
MotoGP midseason review: Season recap
nbc_moto_mgp_bestsavesmidseason_230801.jpg
MotoGP midseason review: Best saves
nbc_moto_mgp_ducatimidseason_230801.jpg
Midseason review: Ducati Lenovo Team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy: Arm still feels great

  
Published August 1, 2023 11:45 AM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took Sunday off before returning to action in the team’s first padded practice of the offseason on Monday, but the day off was not a sign of any issues with his right elbow.

Purdy said on KNBR Tuesday that the team has always planned for Purdy to practice for two days and then take a day off in order to avoid overtaxing him in his return from surgery. Purdy said there’s also hope that the approach helps “create some volume and stamina” as he moves closer to the regular season and that all the results have been positive thus far.

“Arm still feels great,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Three weeks ago, we started building up to this, doing two days of throwing, a day off, two days of throwing. So I’ve been actually doing this plan for a couple of weeks now, and so it feels normal, it feels fresh when I go out to practice, and ready to go.”

While Purdy’s elbow recovery has been the center of attention this offseason, he said he’s also felt “a huge jump” in terms of his grasp of the team’s offense. If he shows that along with the ability to make every throw needed, it’s hard to imagine Purdy won’t be running the offense come Week One.