Brock Purdy: Arm still feels great

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took Sunday off before returning to action in the team’s first padded practice of the offseason on Monday, but the day off was not a sign of any issues with his right elbow.

Purdy said on KNBR Tuesday that the team has always planned for Purdy to practice for two days and then take a day off in order to avoid overtaxing him in his return from surgery. Purdy said there’s also hope that the approach helps “create some volume and stamina” as he moves closer to the regular season and that all the results have been positive thus far.

“Arm still feels great,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Three weeks ago, we started building up to this, doing two days of throwing, a day off, two days of throwing. So I’ve been actually doing this plan for a couple of weeks now, and so it feels normal, it feels fresh when I go out to practice, and ready to go.”

While Purdy’s elbow recovery has been the center of attention this offseason, he said he’s also felt “a huge jump” in terms of his grasp of the team’s offense. If he shows that along with the ability to make every throw needed, it’s hard to imagine Purdy won’t be running the offense come Week One.