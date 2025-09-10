It looks like Mac Jones will be making his first start at quarterback for the 49ers against the Saints on Sunday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Wednesday press conference that Brock Purdy is a “long shot” to play in Week 2. Purdy will not practice on Wednesday because of toe and left shoulder injuries.

Shanahan added that it’s possible that Purdy’s absence could stretch beyond this week and said that his toe is the bigger issue in terms of his availability. Shanahan said it happened during last Sunday’s game on a scramble.

Jones signed with the 49ers this offseason. He started 42 games for the Patriots after being drafted in the first round in 2021 and made seven more starts after being traded to the Jaguars last year.

The 49ers have Adrian Martinez on the practice squad to back up Jones and Shanahan said “we’d love to have three guys ready to go” before adding that there are “some roster issues where we can’t just bring one in right away.”