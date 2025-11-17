Brock Purdy: Toe felt great, I just went out and played quarterback

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made a successful return to the lineup against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Purdy had been out since aggravating a toe injury in Week 4, but he didn’t show many signs of rust while completing 19-of-26 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-22 win. The 49ers took a cautious approach with Purdy’s return to minimize further issues with the injury and Purdy said after the game that his toe was not on his mind at all once he took the field.

“No, I didn’t even think about it, honestly, in the game or anything,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “At practice and everything, that’s where I tested it all out. I’m like, at practice, rolling out, ‘All right, do I feel it, do I not?’ No, I don’t, I feel great. And then come [game-time] when I warmed up and everything, I didn’t even think about it. It felt great. Throughout the game and stuff, I was able to do everything — scramble, keepers, roll-outs, step up in the pocket. I played quarterback.”

The 49ers went 5-3 with Mac Jones filling in for Purdy and that kept them afloat in the playoff race. With a home game against the Panthers and a road date with the Browns on tap before a Week 14 bye, the 49ers can solidify their place in the postseason mix with a healthy Purdy back in charge of the offense.