Brock Purdy's surgery complete, six-month recovery anticipated

  
Published March 10, 2023 07:39 AM
March 10, 2023 09:27 AM
From Justin Herbert to Jalen Hurts, Mike Florio and Peter King reveal their selections for the top quarterbacks who are 25 years old or younger.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had his elbow surgery on Friday.

Purdy’s surgery was pushed back until this week because of swelling in his right elbow, but it went forward as planned this time around. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the repair of the ulnar collateral ligament involved an internal brace, but doctors did not find it necessary to do a more complex reconstruction of the injury.

That was always the hope and the expectation is that Purdy will need six months of recovery time before he’ll be ready to play again. That’s right around the start of the regular season, so the 49ers will have to have other options on hand to handle the position.

Trey Lance will be one of those options and General Manager John Lynch said recently that the team could make another addition heading into their offseason work.